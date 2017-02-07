Expand / Collapse search
Chinese judge labels Trump 'public enemy of the rule of law'

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump salutes a Marines honor guard as he disembarks from Marine One upon arrival at the White House in Washington. A top Chinese judge has labeled Donald Trump an enemy “of the rule of law” over his insults directed at a U.S. judge who temporarily blocked the president’s travel ban. The blog post by Supreme People’s Court Judge He Fan came after Trump went on Twitter to denigrate James Robart as a “so-called judge” whose “ridiculous” decision opened the country to potential terror attacks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BEIJING – A top Chinese judge has labeled Donald Trump a "public enemy of the rule of law" over his insults directed at a U.S. judge who suspended the president's travel ban.

Supreme People's Court Judge He Fan's blog post came after Trump went on Twitter to denigrate James Robart as a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" decision opened the country to potential terror attacks.

In his post, dated Sunday, He wrote that under the U.S. system's separation of powers, a president who is dealt a judicial defeat should bear the loss silently rather than lash out at the judge in question.

Recent remarks by China's top judge that the concept of judicial independence was an "erroneous Western ideal" unsuited to China have reignited debates on the topic within Chinese legal communities.