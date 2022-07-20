Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

China 'trying to study' Russia's failures; CIA director 'wouldn't rule out' near-term Taiwan invasion

Burns said US intelligence indicated that 15,000 Russian troops have died in Ukraine

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Former CIA director warns against Russia, China threats: ‘Deterrence is the key here’ Video

Former CIA director warns against Russia, China threats: ‘Deterrence is the key here’

Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus urges American leadership to practice deterrence against China, stay strong against Russia as the global stage faces ‘renewed great-power rivalries.’

CIA Director William Burns suggested that China would carefully study Russia’s many failures in Ukraine, which might inform "how and when" Beijing may invade Taiwan. 

"I think our sense is that it probably affects less the question of whether the Chinese leadership might choose some years down the road to use force to control Taiwan, but how and when they would do it," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum. "If there's one lesson I think they may be drawing from Putin's experience in Ukraine, it’s you don't achieve quick, decisive victories with overwhelming force."

Burns provided a wide-ranging interview at the forum, touching on topics ranging from Iran’s nuclear capabilities to the Russian imprisonment of American basketball player Brittney Griner. But he spent most of his time discussing the United States’ two greatest rival nations. 

He paid particular attention to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including Putin’s mentality and the possible factors that contributed to Russia’s many failures to quickly and decisively win the conflict, and what lessons China might glean from the experience as it looks toward a possible Taiwan invasion. 

CHINESE AMBASSADOR HIGHLIGHTS TAIWAN AS ‘MOST-SENSITIVE’ ISSUE, CLAIMS US DOES NOT SUPPORT INDEPENDENCE

CIA Director William Burns speaks during an event at the Georgia Institute of Technology Thursday in Atlanta.

CIA Director William Burns speaks during an event at the Georgia Institute of Technology Thursday in Atlanta. (AP/Brynn Anderson)

"I wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination to assert China’s control over Taiwan," Burns said. "He’s determined to ensure his military has the capability to undertake such an action should he decide to move in that direction." 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine proved a "strategic failure" for Putin, with Burns revealing that he believed latest U.S. intelligence estimates would indicate around 15,000 Russian troops killed and "maybe three times" as many troops wounded. It was the first update in months from any intelligence source on possible Russian losses. 

SENATE URGES PENTAGON TO CONSIDER DEPLOYING WARPLANES TO UKRAINE, FIGHTER PILOT HIGHLIGHTS ‘URGENT NEED’

"The Ukrainians have suffered as well, probably a little less than that, but significant casualties is the big picture," Burns said, adding that he believed "Russia is planning to dig in and keep hammering Ukraine and believe that when winter comes and the fuel costs are so high on Europe, that NATO solidarity will weaken."

  • Ukraine Russia
    Image 1 of 3

    A person holds a sign protesting Russia's military intervention of Ukraine outside the Russian representative office in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 26, 2022. (Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels to discuss Sweden and Finland NATO applications
    Image 2 of 3

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg displays documents as Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. (AP/Johanna Geron)

  • European leaders
    Image 3 of 3

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto react during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2022. ( REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo)

Putin’s failure to "fracture NATO" would prove his greatest misstep, according to Burns. The alliance will add Finland and Sweden, allowing it to "strengthen its deployments." 

Instead, Russia has now "retreated to a comfortable way of war" with its shift in focus to the Donbas region, instead relying on "long-range firepower" to create a standoff and compensate for weaknesses in manpower. 

US ‘SHOULD BE CONCERNED’ BY CHINESE INFLUENCE IN LATIN AMERICA: MILITARY COMMANDER

This may have led China to take a more "cautious" approach to its military after seeing Putin drive Europeans and Americans closer together. It has "unsettled the Chinese … since they banked on their ability to play off some Europeans against the Americans as well," Burns said.

"The Chinese leadership has been unsettled to some extent — especially in the first days of Putin's war in Ukraine — by what they saw. Unsettled by the military performance of the Russians early on and the performance of Russian weaponry. Unsettled by the economic uncertainties that the war is unleashed around the world in a year.

"I think Xi Jinping’s main concern is getting through a very important party congress in the autumn and having a relatively predictable global economic landscape." 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 