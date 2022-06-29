Expand / Collapse search
NATO invites Sweden, Finland become members in wake of Russia's Ukraine war

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
NATO leaders formally invited Finland and Sweden to become members of the military alliance Wednesday during a summit in Madrid. 

"Today we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign Accession Protocols," the alliance reportedly said in a declaration. "In any accession to the Alliance, it is of vital importance that the legitimate security concerns of Allies are properly addressed."

The news comes less than 24-hours after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had reversed his opposition to expanding the alliance in the wake of Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. 

