French foreign minister says 'window is closing' on Iranian nuclear deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

France’s recently appointed foreign minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday that "the window of opportunity will close in a few weeks" to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

Speaking to parliamentarians, Colonna accused Iran of utilizing delaying tactics and ignoring previous agreements all while continuing to enrich uranium.

WHITE HOUSE ACCUSES IRAN OF GIFTING ‘SEVERAL HUNDRED’ DRONES TO RUSSIA

"There is still a window of opportunity for Iran to finally decide to accept an accord which it worked to build, but time is passing," Colonna said. "Time is passing. Tehran must realize this."

Last week, U.S. envoys for the talks to reinstate the deal said Iran had added demands unrelated to discussions on its nuclear program while making alarming process on enriching uranium.

Colonna continued, "The window of opportunity will close in a few weeks. There will not be a better accord to the one which is on the table."

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was a deal struck between Iran and the Obama administration designed to limit Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for the United States lifting international sanctions on the regime.

In 2018 then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, declaring it too soft on Iran, and began levying harsh economic sanctions on the country. In response, Iran began violating the deal and resumed enriching uranium.

UN: IRAN REMOVING 27 SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AT NUCLEAR SITES

Iran has struck separate deals with the International Atomic Energy Agency to install cameras at their enrichment centers to monitor progress, but in 2021, Iran successfully enriched 33.2 kilograms of uranium to 60% in its Natanz facility. It is generally accepted that 20% is required for a nuclear warhead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, released a statement on new centrifuges being added to their Fordow enrichment center, saying, "This issue has been pursued in the field of strategic action plan and completion of chains in accordance with the objectives of the law, and in line with this law."