California firefighters rescue man stuck on top of US-Mexico border wall

Firefighters in San Diego rescued a man who somehow became trapped atop the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The individual – who has not been identified – was removed early Tuesday.

“Firefighters were able to rescue the victim using a 35’ ladder and no injuries were reported,” CAL FIRE said in a Facebook post.

Images shared by the agency showed a man in jeans and a jacket standing on top of the wall’s slats.

It’s not immediately clear where the individual was taken.