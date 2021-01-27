California couple’s slaying in Mexico leads to arrest, authorities say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slayings of an elderly California couple whose bodies were found at the bottom of a water well about two hours south of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report.

San Diego-area residents Kathy Harvey, 73, and Ian Hirschsohn, 78, were not married but were good friends who enjoyed spending time together, FOX 5 of San Diego reported. They often explored parts of Baja California, the peninsula south of the U.S. border, where Hirschsohn had leased a home, the report said.

After they were reported missing Sept. 2, authorities found their bodies in the well, which was about four miles away from the leased home, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Both had suffered stab wounds, according to the newspaper.

"We believe they were stabbed in their sleep in the middle of the night," Ava Setzer, a daughter of Hirschsohn, told the newspaper.

This week the head state prosecutor for Tijuana announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the deaths. He was identified only as "Emmanuel N," according to FOX 5.

The suspect had been seen in the area where the couple were killed, and was a drug addict who likely was trying to burglarize the home, according to the Union-Tribune.

After killing the couple, it appeared he loaded the bodies into a car and drove to the well, dropping the bodies there, the report said.

Family members said they were pleased to hear that an arrest had been made in the case.

It was a comfort "knowing he’s going to have to pay for it, that he’s not going to get away with it," Harvey’s son, Robert, told the Union-Tribune.