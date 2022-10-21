British OnlyFans model Abigail White found guilty in stabbing death of ex after breakup

British OnlyFans model Abigail White, who went by Mitzee Lewis online and styled herself as "Fake Barbie," was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend in late March.

The Bristol Crown Court found the 23-year-old woman guilty of stabbing her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Lewis, 22, in the heart at their South Gloucestershire home hours after he broke up with her.

White, who reportedly made $54,000 a year on OnlyFans, called an ambulance minutes after the stabbing on March 25, but lied and told authorities Lewis stabbed himself.

"I did not stab Bradley," White told police after she was arrested on suspicion of murder, the New York Post reported.

ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY CLENNEY PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ALLEGED MURDER OF HER BOYFRIEND

Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital where he died hours later. An autopsy later revealed that the single stab to his chest penetrated his heart.

During the two-week trial, White insisted that the deadly attack was a "mistake" and she only wanted to "shock and scare" Lewis, according to the New York Post.

"We were arguing, and he was pushing me and were in the hallway. I went into the kitchen, and I seen the knife on the side," White reportedly said in court. "Picked it up and walked back towards Brad. I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife, and before I knew it, I had stabbed him."

She also said that she was upset and did pick the knife up in anger, but she didn't want to hurt Lewis or kill him.

DETROIT COP RESIGNS AFTER RACY ONLYFANS PAGE DISCOVERED BY DEPARTMENT

Jurors learned more about White and what happened between her and Lewis leading up to the deadly stabbing. Described as a "night of violence," White reportedly got drunk at a pub before arriving back at the house after the break-up.

White was experiencing a "turbulent period in her life" after losing a pregnancy and discovering Lewis was allegedly cheating on her, according to the New York Post.

In court, the model said she didn't lie about the stabbing to protect herself, but because she was scared.

"I was worried about what was going to happen to me, to Brad and the family … Just wish I had told the truth from the beginning," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White denied the murder charge against her and instead pled guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

After 12 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with the prosecution and found White guilty of murder. She was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years.