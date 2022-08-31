OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pleads not guilty to alleged murder of her boyfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty Wednesday through her lawyer to second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Christian "Tobechukwu" Obumseli to death with a kitchen knife in their luxury high-rise apartment.

Clenney was not present for the two-minute hearing before Florida Judge Diana Vizcaino.

"We’ll stand on our written pleadings to not guilty your honor," said her lawyer, Frank Prieto.

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, has been held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami since Friday when she was extradited from Hawaii and denied bond for the April 3 slaying.

The social media star, who has more than 2 million Instagram followers, was arrested Aug. 10 on the Big Island, where she was getting treatment for PTSD and substance abuse, according to her lawyer.

It took authorities more than four months to charge the 26-year-old, who has claimed that she acted in self-defense after Obumseli attacked her.

She allegedly told police that she threw a kitchen knife from a distance of 10 feet – but the medical examiner said forensic evidence did not support this, according to court papers.

Clenney, while on the phone with her mother, allegedly plunged the knife into the chest of her cryptocurrency-trader boyfriend at close range, slicing his subclavian artery.

Prosecutors said at a press conference announcing the arrest that Clenney was the "aggressor" in their tumultuous two-year relationship and released surveillance footage showing the petite blonde repeatedly hitting Obumseli in an elevator as he tried to restrain her.

After the alleged murder, a video went viral of Clenney soaked in blood and wearing a black bra and handcuffs on the couple's balcony – but the Miami Police Department declined to bring charges and let her go later that night.

Days later, Clenney was spotted at a hotel bar having drinks with her father, sparking public outrage.

The victim's brother, Jeff Obumseli, hired a lawyer and put pressure on authorities to bring a case against Clenney, blaming the delayed arrest on her privilege as a wealthy, White woman.