Former British army soldier shatters record for climbing 14 tallest peaks in just 189 days

A Nepalese man and former soldier in the British army reached the top of Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, completely obliterating a world record for climbing the world's 14 highest peaks in record time - in his case, just 189 days.

Nirmal Purja, 36, completed the more than 26,000-foot climb this week after first beginning his quest for the world record on April 23 on Mount Annpurna in Nepal.

He then scaled Mount Dhaulagiri on May 12, Mount Kanchenjunga on May 15, Mount Everest on May 22, Mount Lhotse on May 22, Mount Makalu on May 24 and Mount Manaslu on Sept. 27.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu said that Purja was in good health when he descended from his 14th and final climb.

The previous record was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho in 2013 when he completed the trek in 7 years, 10 months and six days.

"It is a great achievement for mountaineering and mountaineers and a milestone in the history of climbing," Ang Tshering, previous head of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said.

In Pakistan, Puraj climbed Mount Nanga Parbat on July 3, Mount Gasherbrum 1 on July 15, Mount Gasherbrum 2 on July 18, Mount K2 on July 24 and Mount Broad Peak on July 26.

In China, he scaled Mount Cho You on Sept. 23 and most recently Mount Shishapangma Tuesday.

Purja joined the British army in 2003 and, according to a BBC report, became a Royal Marine in 2009. He quit earlier this year to begin his mission of climbing all the highest peaks in record time.

