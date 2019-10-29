Body of toddler, 2, recovered in India 4 days after falling 100 feet down an open well: reports

Officials in India have recovered the body of a 2-year-old boy four days after he tragically fell 100 feet down into an abandoned well, reports say.

Sujith Wilson was playing with friends near his home in the district of Tamil Nadu Friday evening when he reportedly fell into a bore well, according to the BBC. Officials say the boy initially fell 30 feet before plunging another 70.

Rescue teams worked around the clock for over 80 hours to try and save the toddler, but at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday – after drilling a hole near the well – officials detected a smell, indicating that the boy was deceased, the Times of India reported.

He was declared dead by officials and his body was retrieved a short time later.

Civil Servant J. Radhakrishnan told reporters on Tuesday that the boy’s body had been “highly decomposed.”

The boy was buried following an autopsy report later that day.

Sujith’s death is the latest in a number of similar deaths plaguing the country. In June, another 2-year-old died after falling 125 feet into an unused well in the Sangrur district. He was trapped for more than 110 hours before rescue teams reached him. He was declared dead on arrival.

Deaths like Sujith occur often in India when wells are dug to retrieve water but left dangerously uncovered after being used.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.