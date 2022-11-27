Arizona couple goes missing while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving

A search is ongoing for an Arizona couple who disappeared while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving, authorities said.

Corey Allen and his wife Yeon-Su Kim of Flagstaff were kayaking with their teen daughter around 1 p.m. Thursday in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, Mexico, when winds began to pick up, family and friends have said. Allen helped their daughter back to shore and it is believed he went back for Kim before the couple went missing.

Authorities in Mexico tweeted that a search for two Americans is ongoing, along with a photo of the couple.

"Sonora Civil Protection maintains coordination with the Secretary of the Navy and municipal authorities in the search for two people of American origin who disappeared in Puerto Peñasco after a kayak trip," the post read.

WOMAN, 31, HIKING IN ZION NATIONAL PARK DIES OVERNIGHT IN THE NARROWS AS HUSBAND GOES TO GET HELP

"The search will be reinforced with reconnaissance flights from the Navy and by land from the Secretary of Public Security and municipal authorities of Puerto Peñasco," the agency wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Flagstaff police told FOX10 Phoenix that it is aware of reports of the missing couple but did not have any direct information on the search.

Shelly Thomas, a close friend of the couple, told the station that Allen and Kim are "amazing friends and wonderful parents" who are an important part of the Flagstaff community.

NEW HAMPSHIRE CREWS LOCATE BODY OF YOUNG HIKER WHO WENT MISSING IN THE WHITE MOUNTAINS

"We are praying that they are found alive and able to be brought back to their kids who love them and depend on them," Thomas said.

Allen is a real estate agent and Kim is a forestry professor at Northern Arizona University, according to AZ Family. The couple reportedly has two teenage children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rocky Point is a popular vacation spot for Arizonans, and is about a four-hour drive from Phoenix.