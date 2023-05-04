Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Belgrade school shooter had 'kill list' before murdering 9: Serbian police

Belgrade police chief Veselin Milic said the boy carefully planned the massacre

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News

Serbian authorities have discovered that the 13-year-old boy who killed nine people at a Belgrade school on Wednesday had a "kill list."

The boy shot a security guard before firing at three girls in the hallway of Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. He then fired at his teacher and classmates during a history lesson.

Six pupils and the teacher are recovering in hospitals, some suffering from life-threatening injuries. The boy had used two of his father's handguns during the attack.

"He was waiting for this day. He was at the shooting range with his father three times," Belgrade police chief Veselin Milic said at a press conference.

serbia

A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023. - Serbian police arrested a student following a shooting at an elementary school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023, the interior ministry said. The shooting occurred at 8:40 am local time (06:40 GMT) at an elementary school in Belgrade's downtown Vracar district. (Oliver Bunic/AFP via Getty Images)

"He even had ... names of children he wanted to kill and their classes," the police chief added. Milic also reported that the suspect possessed two Molotov cocktails and had planned the massacre carefully.

The school shooter then turned himself into police. At 13 years old, he is below the age of criminal responsibility in Serbia and will be placed in a psychiatric institution.

Serbian woman cries into scarf in front of police line

A woman reacts as she walks past police officers blocking a street near the 'Vladislav Ribnikar' elementary school on May 3, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia. At least eight students and a security guard were killed in a shooting this morning at the school. A teenage boy was later arrested in connection with the attack. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The boy's mother and father has been arrested, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said that the suspect's father possessed the guns legally.

Gun ownership in Serbia has been widespread since the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

The shooting has devastated the country, marking the first time a mass school shooting has happened on Serbian soil.

Students lay out candles on a memorial

Serbian police arrested a student following a shooting at an elementary school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023, the interior ministry said. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

"I cannot stop thinking about it. I have children and I hope that we will never see such images in the future," lawyer Aleksandar Arandjelovic said at a memorial.

Reuters contributed to this report.