Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

School shooting in Serbia kills at least 9 after young boy takes father’s gun

7 others were wounded in the Belgrade shooting

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 14-year-old boy killed at least nine people and wounded seven others in a school shooting in Serbia on Wednesday.

The boy, who has not been identified, targeted the Vladislav Ribnikar School in Serbia's capital of Belgrade. Police arrested the boy later Wednesday morning, alleging that he had taken his father's gun to carry out the shooting.

Eight students and one security guard were confirmed killed in the attack, while six other students and one teacher were injured. Some of those injured remain in critical condition.

"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor - a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," Serbia's interior ministry wrote in a statement.

TEXAS SHOOTING SUSPECT'S LOCATION CAME THROUGH FBI TIP LINE: 'COURAGE TO CALL'

Serbia shooting aftermath

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly using his father's gun to murder eight students and one security guard at his school in Serbia.

serbian shooting

Parents attempted to console their children outside the Vladislav Ribnikar School in Belgrade, Serbia, where a 14-year-old opened fire on students and teachers on Wednesday.

"All police forces are still on the ground working intensively to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy," it added later.

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING FIVE NEIGHBORS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY 'WITHOUT INCIDENT

Three of the injured students, two boys and a girl, were transferred to area hospitals. Police say the two boys were in stable condition despite suffering gunshot wounds. The girl, however, was shot in the head and was undergoing surgery, police told reporters.

The nature of the injuries for the other three injured students remains unclear. Doctors were fighting to save the life of the teacher who was wounded Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the student fired on the teacher, a man, first before targeting students, according to the BBC.

serbian police stand by

Police and ambulances responded to the scene of a mass shooting at a school in Serbia's capital of Belgrade.

serbia parents holding children

Many parents were seen trying to console their children outside the school following Wednesday's shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Serbia has extremely strict gun laws, but nevertheless has some of the highest gun ownership rates in Europe. There are roughly 39 guns per 100 people in the country, according to the World Population Review.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.