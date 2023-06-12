Beauty parlor owners arrested over 'murder' of South Korean K-Pop DJ who underwent procedure: report

The alleged murder of a South Korean DJ in Cambodia has resulted in the arrest of a Chinese couple suspected of killing her under mysterious circumstances at their beauty clinic.

South Korean K-Pop DJ and influencer BJ Ah Yeong, 33, was last seen alive two days before her body was found wrapped in a matt and dumped in the Kandal province of Cambodia on June 6 and investigators traced her last movements to a beauty clinic owned by 30-year-old Lai Wenshao and his 39-year-old girlfriend Cai Huijuan, Viral Press reported.

Ah Yeong, who was followed by half a million people on social media, appeared to have a broken neck and her body was covered in bruises.

Wenshao and Huijuan reportedly claimed when questioned by police that the popular DJ died at their Phnom Penh clinic on June 4 after suffering a seizure while being given a saline drop during what was presumably a medical procedure.

The couple allegedly panicked and wrapped Ah Yeong in a red mat, put her in the trunk of their car and drove more than 50 miles before dumping the body.

Ah Yeong, who was said to be traveling in Cambodia, is described as being "beauty obsessed" and had previously undergone breast enhancement surgery.

Police are investigating despite the confession from the beauty clinic owners and trying to determine whether Ah Yeong suffered the injuries before or after she died.

"In cooperation with the criminal force of the Kandal Provincial Commissioner and the Provincial Armed Forces, we are conducting an investigation into this brutal murder case, and we are searching for any witnesses who may have seen any strangers in the area or vehicle to transport the body," Kandal Stung District Police said in a statement.

A cause of death has not been determined and the Chinese couple are being held in custody while the investigation continues.

"The Embassy for South Korea has been informed and the family of the victim has been contacted," the district police added. "They will provide extra information through the diplomatic channels to assist the police investigation."