Moon Bin, K-Pop star, found dead inside home at 25

Singer Moon Bin of the K-Pop group Astro has died at 25.

The musician was found dead in his Seoul, South Korea, home on Wednesday evening.

When efforts to communicate with the star were not returned, his manager reportedly found him at home. In a statement released by his management agency, Fantagio, Bin was said to have "suddenly left us and became a star in the sky."

Although police are investigating the death, they have not discovered any signs of foul play, per South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Fantagio shared that artists as well as company officials were mourning Bin's death with "very deep sadness and shock."

Bin's family has requested that the funeral be held "as quietly as possible," and only attended by family and close friends.

His sister Moon Sua is a member of the K-Pop girl group Billie.

The agency also asked that fans "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that the family of Bin can grieve properly.

Established by the agency in 2016, Astro was a boy band of six. They previously starred in a web series together called "To Be Continued." In February, the group became a five-member machine, with member Rocky leaving the group.

The group quickly found success in South Korea and Japan and was listed on Billboard’s top 10 list of new K-pop groups that year, with the magazine praising them for their "bright, synthpop sound that won over K-pop lovers from around the world."

Along with fellow member Yoon San-ha, Bin also performed separately as the duo Moonbin & Sanha.

Before beginning his music career, Bin was a child actor and model, securing his first acting role in the Korean television show "Boys over Flowers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.