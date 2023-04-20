Expand / Collapse search
Moon Bin, K-Pop star, found dead inside home at 25

A member of the Korean-Pop group Astro, Bin's death is being investigated by police

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Singer Moon Bin of the K-Pop group Astro has died at 25.

The musician was found dead in his Seoul, South Korea, home on Wednesday evening. 

When efforts to communicate with the star were not returned, his manager reportedly found him at home. In a statement released by his management agency, Fantagio, Bin was said to have "suddenly left us and became a star in the sky." 

Although police are investigating the death, they have not discovered any signs of foul play, per South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Moon Bin on the red carpet making a heart with both his hands and soft smiling for the camera

Moon Bin of the K-Pop group Astro was found dead inside his home in Seoul. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Fantagio shared that artists as well as company officials were mourning Bin's death with "very deep sadness and shock."

Bin's family has requested that the funeral be held "as quietly as possible," and only attended by family and close friends.

His sister Moon Sua is a member of the K-Pop girl group Billie

The agency also asked that fans "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that the family of Bin can grieve properly.

Moon Bin in a black turtleneck and suit and pants with a gold necklace points out in the distance on the carpet

Moon Bin joined the group Astro in 2016. (Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins)

Established by the agency in 2016, Astro was a boy band of six. They previously starred in a web series together called "To Be Continued." In February, the group became a five-member machine, with member Rocky leaving the group.

The group quickly found success in South Korea and Japan and was listed on Billboard’s top 10 list of new K-pop groups that year, with the magazine praising them for their "bright, synthpop sound that won over K-pop lovers from around the world."

Along with fellow member Yoon San-ha, Bin also performed separately as the duo Moonbin & Sanha.

The members of Astro (JinJin, MJ, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha) all wave on the red carpet in Los Angeles

Astro appeared in Los Angeles in 2017 at the LA Convention Center. (Greg Doherty)

Before beginning his music career, Bin was a child actor and model, securing his first acting role in the Korean television show "Boys over Flowers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending