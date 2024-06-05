9 authentic Swedish food dishes to try, from comfort foods to sweet desserts

Whether you're at home wanting to try a new dish or planning a trip to Sweden and need a travel food guide, this guide is full of answers.

Many Swedish dishes are quite easy to make and use few ingredients.

Take a look at these nine authentic Swedish dishes you might want to try.

Köttbullar, or Swedish meatballs, are an extremely popular dish.

The meatballs are a dish enjoyed around the world, especially while furniture shopping at IKEA, which began in rural Sweden, since they have been serving Swedish meatballs in stores since the 1960s.

Swedish meatballs are commonly served with mashed potatoes, topped with a creamy, gravy sauce.

Knäckebröd, or crispbread, leans more toward the texture of a cracker rather than traditional bread. It's very flat, dry and crispy, made mostly of rye flour.

Its dry consistency allows it to be stored for a very long time, years in certain cases.

You can top knäckebröd with a spread of your choosing, like butter or even hummus. You can also put meat and cheese on top of the bread if you'd like.

Many sources cite that about 85% of Swedish households have knäckebröd.

Kroppkakor is a traditional Swedish potato dumpling.

The comfort food is typically filled with onions and meat, such as pork.

The Swedish dish is a great way to use up any leftover mashed potatoes you may have from a previous meal. You can always mash fresh ones too, for the popular dish.

You may have had a chocolate chip pancake, one covered in berries, maybe a sweet crêpe, but have you ever had a potato pancake?

This popular Swedish dish can be easily made right at home, with its main ingredients including milk, flour, salt, eggs and, of course, potatoes.

These crispy pancakes are popularly served with applesauce or sour cream.

Herring is an extremely popular fish served in Sweden. In Sweden, pickled herring in particular is favorable.

Pickled herring comes in lots of different flavors, like mustard, onion, garlic and dill, to suit your preferences.

Fried is another way herring is commonly served in Sweden, often eaten with a side of mashed potatoes.

Crayfish is a summer staple in Sweden. The Kräftskiva, a crayfish party, is a beloved Swedish tradition filled with delicious side dishes and, of course, crayfish.

Kräftskiva season typically starts at the beginning of August and goes until September, according to the Visit Sweden website.

Most of these parties happen outdoors, allowing you to soak in the sun while you enjoy delicious seafood.

Crayfish parties have deep roots, beginning as early as the 16th century, according to the source, when they were popular among royals.

A hearty beef stew is a great comfort meal, more favorable when the weather is cold. That said, the dish can still be enjoyed any time of year.

Kalops is the Swedish version of beef stew. Swedish beef stew is made using ingredients like allspice, bay leaves and onions.

This is a dish you can easily replicate at home to get a taste of authentic Swedish cuisine.

Closing out this round-up are two sweet Swedish desserts. The first is Prinsesstårta or princess cake.

First, this cake is aesthetically pleasing, with its beautiful light green color.

Prinsesstårta is a layered sponge cake, featuring custard, jam and marzipan, a confection primarily made of ground almonds, sugar and eggs.

The cake is popularly served at birthday parties and even at weddings.

A Swedish cinnamon bun is uniquely twisted into a knot rather than rolled like the American version.

Swedish cinnamon buns have a more bread-like texture. Instead of icing, Swedish cinnamon buns are topped with sugar.

Swedish cinnamon buns are filled with delicious brown sugar and cinnamon filling.