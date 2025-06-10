Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Europe

Austria school shooting leaves 8 people dead, officials say

Seven students and one adult killed in shooting at BORG Dreierschützengasse school in Graz, suspected shooter dead

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eight people were killed in a school shooting in Austria on Tuesday, officials said. 

The gunfire erupted at the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school in Graz, a city of about 300,000. Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the suspected shooter died as well.  

Kahr described the events as a "terrible tragedy," the Austria Press Agency reported.  

The outlet added that the fatalities were seven students and one adult. Kahr also said many people were taken to hospitals with injuries. 

SCHOOL SHOOTING IN SWEDEN LEAVES AT LEAST 4 INJURED, POLICE SAY 

Police respond to Austria school shooting

Austrian policemen are seen in a street close to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school in Graz on Tuesday, June 10. (Erwin Scheriau/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The school was evacuated and everyone was taken to a safe meeting point," Austrian police wrote on X. "The situation is secure. No further danger is expected." 

"The reason for the operation was gunshots heard in the building," police added. 

KNIFE ATTACK IN CROATIAN SCHOOL LEAVES 7-YEAR-OLD DEAD, 6 PEOPLE WOUNDED, POLICE SAY 

Austrian policeman in Graz

The shooting at the high school in Graz, Austria, also left multiple people with injuries, officials said. (Erwin Scheriau/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school after a call at 10 a.m. local time. 

The suspected shooter is believed to be a student, according to the BBC. 

The motive of the attack is unclear. 

BORG Dreierschützengasse high school

The BORG Dreierschützengasse high school in Graz, Austria. (Google Maps)

Graz is Austria’s second largest city and is located in the country’s southeast. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In Brussels, European Union spokesperson Paula Pinho said that "we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the entire city of Graz in Austria. And we stand together in mourning while we seek clarity in the wake of this horrible event in a school."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.