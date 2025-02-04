Expand / Collapse search
Mass Shootings

School shooting in Sweden leaves at least 4 injured, police say

Swedish police are urging residents to stay away from Risbergska School

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
At least four people were injured during a school shooting in central Sweden on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The condition of those injured remains unclear, and it is not known whether the shooter is among them. Police say the shooting took place at the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, and they are urging local residents to stay away from the area.

"A major operation is currently underway at a school in Västhaga, Orebro," Swedish police said in a statement online, urging residents "to stay away from the Västhaga area."

"The operation concerns threats of deadly violence," police added.

Police officers are seen at the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden

Police officers are seen at the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, on Feb. 4, 2025, following reports of a serious violent crime. Four people were shot at a school in the Swedish city of Orebro on Tuesday, police said, while adding that a large operation was still ongoing, urging people to stay away from the area. (KICKI NILSSON)

Police have made no statements regarding a potential motive for the shooting.

Police said they were alerted to a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment building in Sodertalje, near Stockholm, and found a man with gunshot wounds who later died.

Prosecutors said five people were arrested the following night on suspicion of murder. They said all were adults but gave no further details.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.