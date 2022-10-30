Expand / Collapse search
India
Published

At least 60 dead, many more injured after bridge collapse in India: report

Local reports say that the India bridge, which had 'hundreds' of people on it, collapsed

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
More than 60 people are reportedly dead, and many others are injured after a bridge collapsed in India on Sunday.

The bridge, located in the western Indian state of Gujarat, had been constructed in the 19th century. It was closed to for renovations for months up until its reopening last week, according to Reuters. The bridge extends more than 750 feet across body of water.

Local officials say they brought pumps to lower the water level under the bridge to facilitate the recovery of bodies.

The cause of the suspension bridge collapse remains unclear, but local media has speculated it may have been overloaded.

A view shows a damaged part of a suspension bridge after it collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Stringer)

A view shows a damaged part of a suspension bridge after it collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Stringer) (Reuters)

People cling on to the collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, India October 30, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a video. (ANI/ Handout via REUTERS)

People cling on to the collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, India October 30, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a video. (ANI/ Handout via REUTERS) (Reuters)

Ambulances arrive at a hospital following the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, India October 30, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a video. (ANI/ Handout via REUTERS)

Ambulances arrive at a hospital following the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, India October 30, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a video. (ANI/ Handout via REUTERS) (Reuters)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected," his office wrote in a statement.

Authorities have already appointed investigators to look into the collapse.

Modi has also ordered that the families of those killed receive roughly $2,500, while those injured will receive roughly $600.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

