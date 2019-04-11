Assange not heroic, if you ask 'The Five'

The co-hosts of “The Five” tackled the Julian Assange saga on Thursday's installment of their program, addressing a wide range of topics: the WikiLeaks founder’s appearance, the charges he now faces, and whether he should be regarded as a hero or a villain.

“The U.S. charge is very careful. ... It simply says you were a co-conspirator in terms of helping Chelsea Manning to hack into our Defense Department computers,” Juan Williams said. “That's clearly illegal. That's their strongest stand, and that's why I think he can be then extradited and he's likely to lose that case, in my opinion.”

Assange was charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for allegedly aiding Chelsea Manning in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010. The development was announced by the U.S. Justice Department hours after Assange's arrest in London.

Co-host and attorney Emily Compagno noted that Assange was in a self-imposed hell anticipating Thursday’s events.

“The seven years of his self-imposed exile and the wretched creature we saw being brought out of the embassy today, he was in a worse hell and worse prison anticipating all of this and worrying about it and freaking out,” Compagno said.

The co-hosts were talking about whether Assange was a hero or goat when Dana Perino made it clear how she felt.

“I'm ‘Team America.’ He's not even American, how does he get First Amendment protections for journalism?” Perino said .

Perino also gave credit to the Trump administration for doing what the Obama administration didn’t do in sorting through the 2010 case.

“I think it's pretty amazing in the Trump administration, they should be like: 'Look at us. We figured it out.' ... They were the ones to say this is not a First Amendment claim. This is a national security threat,” Perino said.

