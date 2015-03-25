Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 3, 2015

Army battles M23 rebels in DR Congo

By | AFP
    Congolese Army soldiers man a foward position in Kanyarucinya, some 12 kms from Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on July 16, 2013. The army in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday pursued an offensive against rebels of the M23 movement to protect the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma, military sources said. (AFP)

    A Congolese army soldier at a forward position in Kanyarucinya, around 12 kms from Goma in the east of DR Congo, on July 16, 2013. The army on Tuesday pursued an offensive against rebels of the M23 movement to protect the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma, military sources said. (AFP)

    A man accused by the Congolese army of being a spy of rebels of the M23 movement is tied and taken away on July 16, 2013 in Munigi on the outskirts of Goma. The army in DR Congo on Tuesday pursued an offensive against rebels of the M23 movement to protect the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma, military sources said. (AFP)

GOMA, DR Congo / North Kivu (AFP) – The army in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday pursued an offensive against rebels of the M23 movement to protect the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma, military sources said.

Colonel Mamadou Mbala, head of commando forces in the regular army (FARDC), told AFP by telephone that his troops were ordered to place Goma "out of danger". The city is key to a region rich in minerals including gold and coltan, a key component in cell phones and other electronic equipment.

M23, a movement launched by Tutsi defectors from the army who accuse the Kinshasa government of reneging on a 2009 peace deal, last year occupied Goma for 10 days before pulling out under international pressure.

An AFP photographer arrived in the morning at Kanyarucinya, a town 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Goma, and reported a heavy army presence, but no clashes. However, fighting was under way to the north.

At Munigi, the first village on the road out of the city, the photographer saw a crowd surrounding two bound men in the hands of government soldiers who were presented as M23 "spies".

"M23 is holding its positions in spite of heavy shelling," rebel Colonel Youssouf Boneza, commander of M23 operations in the sector, told AFP by telephone.

Each side accused the other of starting the fighting on Sunday, and the government has revived an allegation that M23 is receiving support from Rwandan troops in the heaviest clashes in months.

"Our forces have inflicted very heavy losses on the M23 fighters, 120 have been killed and 12 captured," for the loss of 10 government soldiers, government spokesman Lambert Mende said Monday.

"For several weeks the M23 rebels and their Rwandan allies have been reinforcing their positions," he said. Neighbouring Rwanda, as well as Uganda, strongly reject all charges of support for M23.

Casualty figures could not be independently verified. The army was keeping journalists away from the battle zone and M23 has so far issued no toll.