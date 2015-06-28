Expand / Collapse search
Armenian demonstrators to decide whether to halt weeklong protest against electricity hikes

    Armenian newly weds adjust leaflets reading, "Armenian electricity network to Armenia", to a barricade across a street in downtown Yerevan , Armenia, Sunday, June 28, 2015. The president of Armenia on Saturday suspended hikes in household electricity rates in an effort to end the protests that have blocked the capital's main avenue for six straight days. The demonstrators, however, didn't disperse. (Areg Balayan/ PAN Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Demonstrators wave national flags during a protest rally against a hike in electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, June 27, 2015. The president of Armenia on Saturday suspended hikes in household electricity rates in an effort to end the protests that have blocked the capital’s main avenue for six straight days. The demonstrators, however, didn’t disperse. (Karo Sahakyan/PAN Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Demonstrators sing patriotic songs during a protest rally against a hike in electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, June 27, 2015. The president of Armenia on Saturday suspended hikes in household electricity rates in an effort to end the protests that have blocked the capital’s main avenue for six straight days. The demonstrators, however, didn’t disperse. (Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

YEREVAN, Armenia – Demonstrators protesting higher household electricity rates are blocking the Armenian capital's main avenue for a seventh straight day, but they plan to decide Sunday evening whether to call a halt to their protest after the president promised to suspend the rate hikes.

President Serzh Sargsyan announced late Saturday that the government would bear the burden of the higher electricity costs until an international audit of the power company could be done. The protesters claim the Russian-owned utility is riddled with corruption.

Protest organizer Vaghinak Shushanian said Sunday the demonstrators could claim success in battle, if not a complete victory, and it made sense for them to take a break. But he said the decision on whether to halt the protest would be made by the demonstrators in the evening.