Bahamas
Published

American found dead at same Bahamas resort where three US tourists died earlier this year

The man was reportedly suffering from COVID-19 symptoms at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas before his death

By Paul Best | Fox News
Dr. Baden: Bahamas Sandals resort deaths 'most likely' due to carbon monoxide poisoning Video

Dr. Baden: Bahamas Sandals resort deaths 'most likely' due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the latest on the investigation into the deaths of three American tourists.

An American was recently found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas, which is the same resort where three American tourists died earlier this year, a spokesperson for Sandals confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be natural," the spokesperson said. "We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the guest’s family and remain in close contact to provide support during this difficult time."

A Royal Bahamas Police Force spokesperson told NBC News that the man, who was in his 70s, had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on the island.

BAHAMAS SANDALS RESORT DEATHS: AMERICAN HONEYMOONERS DESCRIBE ‘SCARY FEELING’

"As a result, he was tested. ... He tested positive," police told the news outlet. "Subsequently, he self-quarantined."

  • Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - A view of the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

  • Bahamas American death
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - A view of the 11th green during the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay golf course on Jan. 13, 2020, in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The man's identity has not yet been released by police.

Three Americans died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the same resort on May 6. A coroner later identified the tourists as Michael Phillips, 68; Robbie Phillips, 65; and Vincent Chiarella, 64.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 