Bahamas Sandals deaths: Carbon monoxide poisoning killed 3 Americans at resort, report says

Bodies found at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma on May 6

By Greg Norman | Fox News
The three American tourists who were found dead earlier this month at an all-inclusive Sandals resort in the Bahamas passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning, a new report says. 

A pathologist is expected to release autopsy and toxicology findings Monday following the May 6 deaths of Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, according to the Nassau Guardian. 

The newspaper reported Monday that carbon monoxide poisoning was determined to be the cause of death. 

Robbie and Michael Phillips, two of the victims discovered dead on May 6 at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Robbie and Michael Phillips, two of the victims discovered dead on May 6 at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Facebook/Thesandalslady)

The report could not be independently verified. Sandals did not immediately respond to a request Monday from Fox News Digital for comment. 

BAHAMAS SANDALS DEATHS: FAMILIES OF AMERICANS FOUND DEAD AT RESORT ASK FOR SECOND AUTOPSY, REPORT SAYS 

Each of the victims was staying at a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma island

The pool area of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in June 2016.

The pool area of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in June 2016. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals)

Their families last week reportedly asked investigators to allow a pathologist from abroad to perform a second autopsy. 

"The toxicology reports are still outstanding. There were requests by family members of the deceased to bring in a pathologist from abroad to do another autopsy," Bahamas Minister of Health and Wellness Michael Darville told reporters, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas.  

The beach area at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort.

The beach area at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals)

The website reported that the government will facilitate the request, as Darville wants to "get to the bottom" of the investigation. 

Donnis Chiarella, 65, the lone survivor from the Sandals Bahamas incident, has been discharged from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, a spokesperson there tells Fox News Digital.