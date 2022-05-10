Bahamas Sandals resort deaths: American honeymooners describe 'scary feeling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mysterious deaths of three American tourists at the Bahamas Sandals resort has shocked the many other guests vacationing on the island.

SANDALS BAHAMAS DEATHS: SON OF AMERICAN HOSPITALIZED IN MIAMI SAYS SHE WOKE UP AND ‘COULDN’T MOVE'

Honeymooners Sydney Rosenquist and Chasen Toth have been staying at the resort to celebrate their nuptials, but have urged the hotel to be more transparent amid the ongoing investigation on "Fox & Friends First."

"Everybody is kind of just hush-hush about it," Rosenquist told co-host Carley Shimkus Tuesday.

"If we wouldn't have known through other sources, then I don't think we still probably would have suspected anything or even know what was going on."

Rosenquist said the pair were unaware of the tragic deaths before traveling to the island, and were made aware of the situation when her husband's father texted his son a link to an article.

SANDALS BAHAMAS DEATHS: 3 AMERICANS FOUND DEAD AT RESORT ARE IDENTIFIED

"I definitely think they should be more transparent," Rosenquist said. "If I would have found out from even other guests, and I wasn't told by staff or other personnel, I would just kind of be I would be shocked."

"I would be super concerned," she continued. "I'm honestly concerned now, but I think they need to be more open and more transparent about what just happened."

Michael Phillips, 68, Robbie Phillips, 65 of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida were found dead last week on Great Exuma island.

Donnis Chiarella, who is Vincent’s wife, is hospitalized in Miami and is in stable condition.

"It is a scary feeling being here right now," Toth said. "And it's a little uncomfortable for both of us… I want this to be the happiest time in my life, but it's kind of hard, though, just with the situation that is going on."

Officials claimed the bodies showed signs of "convulsion" but the cause of death remains unknown.