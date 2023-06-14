Expand / Collapse search
Airport fire in east Indian metropolis under investigation; no injuries reported

Fire at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport extinguished within 30 minutes

Associated Press
A fire at India’s major eastern airport hub in Kolkata filled the departure lounge with smoke late Wednesday and prompted a brief evacuation of travelers, the airport authority said. There were no injuries, and the fire's cause was under investigation.

Air India aircrafts

Air India aircraft stand at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2011. A fire was reported at Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport in Kolkata late Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File)

The minor fire was extinguished within a half-hour and normal operations were expected to resume quickly, the Kolkata airport authority said in a tweet. Television images from earlier in the day showed the fire leaping out from a portion of the airport’s departure terminal.

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport is the largest hub for air traffic in eastern India.

