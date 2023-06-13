Expand / Collapse search
India
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes India-controlled Kashmir

No damage was immediately reported after Kashmir was struck by the earthquake

Associated Press
An earthquake struck the eastern India-controlled Kashmir region Tuesday, sending tremors throughout New Delhi and parts of northern India. The quake was also felt in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and Pakistan.

The quake had a 5.4 magnitude and its epicenter was in Doda, a small town in India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The quake was at a depth of 3.7 miles.

In Pakistan, many people fled their homes and offices in the capital, Islamabad, and the city of Lahore.

Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir

Scenes after heavy rainfall in Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir, is seen on May 25, 2023. India-controlled Kashmir was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on Tuesday. (Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Officials in both countries said there were no reports of immediate damage.

The region has a history of powerful earthquakes.

In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 quake in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir left more than 75,000 people dead.

Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region, is divided between India and Pakistan but both claim it in its entirety. Most people in the Indian-held part resent the presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and want independence or a merger with Pakistan.