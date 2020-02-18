Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani re-elected after five-month delay in results

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will remain in power for another five years.

The country's election commission on Tuesday announced the final results for the September 2019 presidential election and declared Ghani as the winner.

The head of IEC Hawa Alam Nuristani said Ghani received 50.64 percent of votes - or 923,592 votes, in the election that took place last Sept. 28. Challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah received 39.53 percent of the vote.

The results come days after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced a truce agreement between the United States and the Taliban that could lead to the withdrawal of American troops from the country. The election results were delayed by five months as opposition politicians accused Ghani’s government of misconduct and claimed there were technical problems with counting ballots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.