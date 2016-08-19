5 hurt in attack on military vehicle in eastern Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says Kurdish rebels have detonated a bomb on a road in eastern Turkey, wounding four soldiers and a civilian.

Anadolu Agency said rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, exploded an improvised device on Friday as an armored military vehicle was passing on a road near the town of Ozalp, in Van province.

The attack came a day after a string of bombings blamed on the PKK, targeting police and soldiers, killed a dozen people. The report of the attack came as funerals for the victims were underway.

A ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed last year, leading to a resumption of the three-decade long violence.

Turkey and its allies consider the PKK a terrorist organization.