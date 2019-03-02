Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 7 mins ago

4 children, 1 adult killed in German house fire

Associated Press
  • 9c1f278a-
    Image 1 of 2

    A fire truck stands in front of a house damaged by a fire in Nuremberg, Germany, March 2, 2019. Four children an a woman were killed by the fire. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

  • dcac11af-
    Image 2 of 2

    A house, damaged by a fire, is pictured in Nuremberg, Germany, March 2, 2019. Four children an a woman were killed by the fire. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN – German firefighters say that five people, including four children, have been killed after a blaze ripped through their home in the southern city of Nuremberg.

Firefighters told the dpa news agency they received an emergency call at 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) Saturday and when they arrived at the scene of the single-family home, half of the ground floor was already fully engulfed in flames.

Four adults were able to flee the burning building and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters say a baby, three other children whose ages were 4, 5, and 7, and a 34-year-old woman who were upstairs, were killed.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.