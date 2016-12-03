2 migrants die aboard train in attempt to get into Austria

Austrian police say two refugees died and a third suffered serious injuries when they were run over by trucks being unloaded from a freight train where they had stowed away.

Police told the Austria Press Agency on Saturday that the two men and one woman apparently did not notice the trucks had started their engines and idled them at least 15 minutes before driving off the train in the Woergl station. They say the refugees were likely unconscious from the ice-cold overnight journey through the mountains from Verona, Italy.

Police say a man and a woman died, while another man was taken to a hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries. Police did not release any details about the identity of the refugees.