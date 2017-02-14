Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, several injured in Luxembourg train crash

By | Associated Press
    In this image provided by the Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale, an aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger train and a freight train after they collided in Bettemberg, Luxembourg on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The collision left one person dead and at least four injured. (Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale via AP) (The Associated Press)

    In this image provided by the Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale, a man walks near the wreckage of a passenger train and a freight train after they collided in Bettemberg, Luxembourg on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The collision left one person dead and at least four injured. (Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale via AP) (The Associated Press)

    In this image provided by the Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale, the wreckage of a passenger train and a freight train after they collided in Bettemberg, Luxembourg on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The collision left one person dead and at least four injured. (Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale via AP) (The Associated Press)

LUXEMBOURG – A freight train and a passenger train have collided in Luxembourg, leaving one person dead and at least four injured.

Police said the morning crash in southern Bettembourg left several people stuck in the badly mangled passenger car. One person died while at least two were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said the cause of the crash was still unclear. Images from the crash showed several cars derailed. High-speed rail traffic to France was suspended for at least 48 hours.