Which parts of America have a white Christmas this year?

As American children wake up on Christmas morning and rush down the stairs to see what presents Santa's left, they'll also be checking to see if they've gotten a coveted white Christmas to close 2020.

And in the United States this year, there's a white Christmas in a lot of places!

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there's snow cover at least somewhere in more than half of the states in the lower 48, ranging from Maine to northern Georgia on the East Coast and from Washington state to New Mexico in the West.

The highest totals are in the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevadas, as well as Washington state, some areas of which were hit hard by heavy snowfall in recent days.

The most recent snow accumulation, however, was in Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia. There were even some flurries in northern Alabama, Indiana and Wisconsin.

That storm is forecasted to hover through much of Christmas morning, delivering fresh flurries to Appalachia into Friday afternoon, especially to West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

Other locales where Americans are waking up with snow cover on Chrismas include New York and New England, which saw a major storm this week; the Midwest, including parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and almost all of Minnesota; and many areas in the West, including Nevada, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and much of Idaho.

Areas that haven't gotten a white Christmas for 2020 include coastal areas in the East, including Washington, D.C., New Jersey and Boston. Folks in Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri are also waking up to the Heat Miser's preferred Christmas weather.

And most of the South, including Florida and South Carolina, is waking up to a green Christmas.