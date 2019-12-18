Expand / Collapse search
Weather disturbance dropping across Great Lakes, Northeast to enhance lake effect snow downwind of Great Lakes

A disturbance dropping across the Great Lakes and Northeast will enhance lake effect snow downwind of the Great Lakes, especially Erie and Ontario. Brief snow squalls may also bring short bursts of heavy snow and wind to the I-95 corridor this afternoon and evening.  A frigid air mass is also sweeping across these regions and will remain in place for the next few days.

A new system approaching the West Coast will set up several days of high winds, heavy rain, possible flooding and mountain snow from the Northwest into Northern California.

