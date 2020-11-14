Vietnam braces for Typhoon Vamco, 53 dead in Philippines

Vietnam was bracing for Typhoon Vamco to make landfall in the country’s central coast, as the death toll in the Philippines rose to 53 from that country’s deadliest storm this year.

STRONG TYPHOON LEAVES 42 DEAD, 20 MISSING IN PHILIPPINES

Packing winds of up to 103 mph, Vamco is forecast to hit a swathe of Vietnam’s coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province early Sunday local time, the government’s weather agency said Saturday.

“This is a very strong typhoon,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, warning provinces in Vamco’s projected path to prepare for its impact.

The provinces plan to evacuate 468,000 people by the end of Saturday, according to state media citing the nation's disaster management authority.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Vamco will be the 13th storm to hit the southeast Asian country this year. More than 160 people have been killed in natural disasters triggered by a series of storms since early October.

“There has been no respite for more than 8 million people living in central Vietnam,” said Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, Vietnam Red Cross president. “Each time they start rebuilding their lives and livelihoods, they are pummelled by yet another storm.”

In the Philippines, rescue workers and disaster agencies scrambled Saturday to help thousands in a northern province after the 21st cyclone to hit the country this year tore through the main island of Luzon late Wednesday and early Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Vamco has killed at least 53 people, injured 52 and left 22 missing in the Philippines, according to police and army officials.