Swath of the country could see ice, snow on New Year's Day

More snow and freezing rain are expected from Texas to Maine on New Year’s Day after wintry weather swept across parts of the country Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned of possible flash flooding and heavy rain in the Southeast Thursday night, and there were tornado watches across much of Louisiana until 9 p.m. CT.

Forecasters predicted a chance for severe storms overnight along the Gulf Coast from easternmost Texas to the western tip of the Florida Panhandle. They could carry damaging winds and tornadoes between northern Alabama and central Mississippi, according to the weather service.

SNOW, FLOODS THREATEN NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS IN US

"A potent winter storm will begin to impact portions of Central Region tonight through Saturday," the weather service tweeted Thursday evening. "Widespread accumulation of ice and snow are expected from Kansas and Missouri eastward through Illinois, Indiana, and southern Michigan."

Ice storm warnings were issued for parts of central Illinois until Friday evening and around Cumberland, W. Va. until Saturday. The weather service issued winter storm advisories for Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Illinois.

Texas and a swath of Midwestern states were hit on New Year’s Eve, with moderate snow in parts of Texas, Nebraska and Wisconsin and lesser totals reported elsewhere.

By Thursday evening, about 15,000 people were still without power in parts of Texas, according to PowerOutage.us. There were also reports of a pileup and stalled traffic on Interstate 10 due to the snow.

The NWS issued winter storm warnings for a swath of the country from roughly Del Rio, Texas, stretching northeast into western Illinois.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The wintry mix over Texas and Oklahoma is expected to continue into the night, according to the weather service.