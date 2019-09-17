Expand / Collapse search
Unseasonably hot temperatures continue across Southeast; Hurricane Humberto forecast to further strengthen

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
National forecast for Tuesday, September 17Video

Unseasonably hot temperatures continue across the Southeast today with record highs possible.

A disturbance will bring heavy downpours along the Texas Gulf Coast for the next few days.

Hurricane Humberto is forecast to further strengthen and will move just north of Bermuda Wednesday night into early Thursday, sparing them the worst winds and impacts. The island should expect tropical storm conditions as Humberto moves by. The U.S. East Coast will continue experiencing increased surf and rip currents into midweek.

