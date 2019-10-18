Tropical system to bring storm-force winds, rain and flooding to Gulf Coast

A system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen today before making landfall tonight into tomorrow morning. Tropical storm-force winds, storm surge flooding, heavy rain and dangerous rip currents will threaten areas from Florida to Louisiana.

The storm will then bring heavy rain and gusty winds from Georgia to the Carolinas this weekend. The good news is this will bring much-needed relief to a drought-stricken area.

A train of storms moving into the Northwest will bring heavy rain, strong winds and feet of snow this weekend and early next week.