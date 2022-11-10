Tropical Storm Nicole: Video shows Daytona Beach building partially submerged as waves crash ashore

A video has emerged showing part of a building in Daytona Beach being overtaken by waves as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way toward Florida.

Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. However, its impacts are being felt across Florida, as tens of thousands of people are reported without power.

Video obtained by TMX News shows waves crashing into the side of an ocean safety building in Daytona Beach Shores.

The part of the building affected appears to have broken off from the main structure because of erosion.

NICOLE LASHES FLORIDA WITH DANGEROUS WINDS, STORM SURGE

As the person filming the video zooms out, a road can be seen washed out as waves make their way up a beach vehicle access point.

At 7 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said Nicole was centered over Central Florida with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"Tropical storm conditions will continue along portions of the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina in the warning areas today," an advisory said.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," it added.