Tropical Storm Nicole: Video shows Daytona Beach building partially submerged as waves crash ashore

Nicole makes landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A video has emerged showing part of a building in Daytona Beach being overtaken by waves as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way toward Florida. 

Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. However, its impacts are being felt across Florida, as tens of thousands of people are reported without power. 

Video obtained by TMX News shows waves crashing into the side of an ocean safety building in Daytona Beach Shores. 

The part of the building affected appears to have broken off from the main structure because of erosion. 

Waves can be seen crashing into the side of a building in Daytona Beach Shores on Nov. 9.

Waves can be seen crashing into the side of a building in Daytona Beach Shores on Nov. 9. (RPOIII/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

As the person filming the video zooms out, a road can be seen washed out as waves make their way up a beach vehicle access point. 

At 7 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said Nicole was centered over Central Florida with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. 

Part of an ocean safety building in Daytona Beach Shores is seen being flooded Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Florida.

Part of an ocean safety building in Daytona Beach Shores is seen being flooded Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Florida. (RPOIII/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

"Tropical storm conditions will continue along portions of the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina in the warning areas today," an advisory said. 

Part of a road in Daytona Beach Shores was eroded as well.

Part of a road in Daytona Beach Shores was eroded as well. (RPOIII/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," it added. 

