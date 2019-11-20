Tropical moisture moving in from Pacific to bring risk of heavy rain over parts of Southwest

Tropical moisture moving in from the Pacific will bring the risk of heavy rain over parts of the southwest. Flash flooding will be a danger especially across portions of Arizona, New Mexico where flood advisories are up for a widespread area.

Meanwhile, heavy snow will move in across the Rockies and the Sierra Nevada range.

Northern and Central California will be dealing with the risk of wildfires as warmer dry weather persists. As the western storm moves east, rain and snow will spread over the Central U.S through Thursday.