Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues emergency declaration amid winter weather

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration in response to the ice storm that has impacted the state, causing property damage, travel disruptions and power outages.

The declaration covers Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. The governor said additional counties could be added as damage assessments are completed. The governor has encouraged residents to report damages to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool.

"The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week, and we continue to ensure that communities across our state have the resources and support they need to recover from the winter weather event," Abbott said in a statement Saturday.

ICE STORM LEAVES AT LEAST 6 DEAD IN TEXAS IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS

"Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm," he continued. "Texans are encouraged to continue reporting damages to the iSTAT damage survey, so we can meet all needs in the recovery process."

Repairs to damaged infrastructure, the disposal of debris and damage assessments are being carried out.

BITTER COLD, DANGEROUS WIND CHILL WARNINGS SWEEP MIDWEST, NORTHEAST

In the emergency declaration, the governor authorized the use of all available resources of "state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster."

Abbott's declaration said that, under the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute "prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster," the declaration read.