Temperatures pass 100 degrees in Southwest cities; flood warnings posted for Florida

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect for a large portion of the Desert Southwest into California today where temperatures surpass 100 degrees for many big cities. The heat should break a little bit as we get into the weekend.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms will be possible from the central High Plains into the Mid Mississippi Valley. These storms could contain large hail, damaging winds, an isolated tornado and locally heavy rainfall, which could bring flooding concerns.

We also have flood watches and warnings posted for the West Coast of Florida with several batches of tropical moisture moving into the region.