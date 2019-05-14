Temperatures across Northeast remain well below average; South to get break from rain
Temperatures across the Northeast remain well below average today, with higher-elevation mountain snow in New England wrapping up by early afternoon.
Texas and the South will get a several-day break from strong storms and flooding rain. The severe storms threat returns to the Plains Friday and Saturday. A few locally heavy downpours continue across Florida.
The Northwest will become unsettled today as a system moves onshore, spreading into Northern California on Wednesday.