The Weather Front
Published

Temperatures across Northeast remain well below average; South to get break from rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
National forecast for Tuesday, May 14

Temperatures across the Northeast remain well below average today, with higher-elevation mountain snow in New England wrapping up by early afternoon.

Texas and the South will get a several-day break from strong storms and flooding rain.  The severe storms threat returns to the Plains Friday and Saturday.  A few locally heavy downpours continue across Florida.

The Northwest will become unsettled today as a system moves onshore, spreading into Northern California on Wednesday.

