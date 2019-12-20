Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Systems will bring heavy rain, flooding, mountain snow, high winds and rough surf through weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
National forecast for Friday, December 20

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A series of systems will bring heavy rain, flooding, mountain snow, high winds, and rough surf through the weekend.

An area of low pressure will develop along the Gulf Coast over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region and to Florida.

