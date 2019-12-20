Systems will bring heavy rain, flooding, mountain snow, high winds and rough surf through weekend

A series of systems will bring heavy rain, flooding, mountain snow, high winds, and rough surf through the weekend.
An area of low pressure will develop along the Gulf Coast over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region and to Florida.
