Summer heat and humidity stay in place in South; storms threaten Northeast to Mid-Atlantic

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

A large ridge of high pressure will keep summer heat and humidity in place from the Plains to the Lower Mississippi River Valley and the Mid-Atlantic.  Excessive Heat Warnings also remain in place across the Southwest through Thursday.

Scattered strong storms with primarily damaging winds are possible from the Northeast to the north Mid-Atlantic this afternoon and evening. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Tropical storm Chantal popped up in the Atlantic last night 400 miles south of Newfoundland. Chantal is no threat to land.

