Strong to severe thunderstorms possible for parts of South including Tennessee

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for parts of the South into the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. This includes Middle Tennessee that was hit hard by several strong tornadoes last week.

A slow-moving system across the Southwest will bring the risk of heavy rain for southern California and Arizona through Friday.

Heavy snow will move into the Northwest, the Rockies and the Central High Plains on Friday.