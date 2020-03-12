Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible for parts of South including Tennessee

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Thursday, March 12Video

National forecast for Thursday, March 12

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for parts of the South into the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys.  Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.  This includes Middle Tennessee that was hit hard by several strong tornadoes last week.

A slow-moving system across the Southwest will bring the risk of heavy rain for southern California and Arizona through Friday.

Heavy snow will move into the Northwest, the Rockies and the Central High Plains on Friday.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.