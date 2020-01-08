Strong to severe storms to impact eastern half of country heading into weekend

Fairly quiet weather today with light snow for the Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast. Relatively cooler air has moved in behind a frontal system. The West is still active with rain and mountain snow moving in.

There is significant weather coming later this week that will impact the eastern half of the country Friday and Saturday. Strong to severe storms will impact parts of the Plains, the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Tennessee Valleys. Heavy rain, possible flooding, strong winds, hail and tornadoes will be likely for a widespread area. Snow will then fall behind the system as cold air is pulled southward. Please pay close attention to your local weather forecasts for the latest details and watch for advisories for possible impacts and travel delays.