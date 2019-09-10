Strong to severe storms threaten Rockies; fire risk continues across Southeast

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from the Rockies across the North-Central Plains the next couple of days. There will be the risk for damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Meanwhile, elevated-to-critical fire weather risks will continue across parts of California and Nevada into the Four Corners region through midweek.

The summertime heat hangs on to the South, Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Across the tropics, Gabrielle is no threat to land, and we'll have to watch a couple of areas in the Atlantic over the next week or so for possible development.