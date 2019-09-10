Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Strong to severe storms threaten Rockies; fire risk continues across Southeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, September 10Video

National forecast for Tuesday, September 10

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from the Rockies across the North-Central Plains the next couple of days. There will be the risk for damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Meanwhile, elevated-to-critical fire weather risks will continue across parts of California and Nevada into the Four Corners region through midweek.

The summertime heat hangs on to the South, Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Across the tropics, Gabrielle is no threat to land, and we'll have to watch a couple of areas in the Atlantic over the next week or so for possible development.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.