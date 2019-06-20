Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Strong storms threaten East Coast, Central Plains

National forecast for Thursday, June 20

National forecast for Thursday, June 20

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Heavy rain may also cause flash flooding from the Ohio River Valley to the Northeast.

A few severe storms will also develop later today and tonight across the Central Plains.  This system will bring severe storms and a flooding threat to the Midwest on Friday.

The heat is on across the South with heat indices surpassing 100 degrees for millions.