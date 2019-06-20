Strong storms threaten East Coast, Central Plains
Strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Heavy rain may also cause flash flooding from the Ohio River Valley to the Northeast.
A few severe storms will also develop later today and tonight across the Central Plains. This system will bring severe storms and a flooding threat to the Midwest on Friday.
The heat is on across the South with heat indices surpassing 100 degrees for millions.