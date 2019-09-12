Expand / Collapse search
Strong storms move across Midwest; above average temperatures continue across South

By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Strong storms will move across the Midwest this afternoon and evening. Localized flooding will also be possible.

Warmer than average temperatures continue across the South.

We’re monitoring a tropical disturbance over the Bahamas, which will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to both the Bahamas and Florida over the next several days. This disturbance could develop into a tropical depression between now and Sunday as it approaches the Florida Peninsula then crosses into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

