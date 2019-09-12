Strong storms move across Midwest; above average temperatures continue across South
Strong storms will move across the Midwest this afternoon and evening. Localized flooding will also be possible.
Warmer than average temperatures continue across the South.
We’re monitoring a tropical disturbance over the Bahamas, which will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to both the Bahamas and Florida over the next several days. This disturbance could develop into a tropical depression between now and Sunday as it approaches the Florida Peninsula then crosses into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.